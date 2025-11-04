Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires 369 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 1.9%

BA stock opened at $204.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.74 and a 200 day moving average of $213.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.