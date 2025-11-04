Next Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 70,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 24,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

EEM stock opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

