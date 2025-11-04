Mural Oncology PLC (NASDAQ:MURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mural Oncology PLC (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on MURA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Mural Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mural Oncology in a research note on Friday.

Mural Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MURA opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.93. Mural Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.64). Sell-side analysts predict that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mural Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MURA. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mural Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,454,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Mural Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,276,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Mural Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mural Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mural Oncology Company Profile

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

