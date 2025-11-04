Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $13.40 Million

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Mr Miggles token can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Mr Miggles has a total market capitalization of $13.40 million and $1.58 million worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mr Miggles has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mr Miggles

Mr Miggles’ launch date was July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. Mr Miggles’ official website is miggles.io. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase.

Buying and Selling Mr Miggles

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.0142295 USD and is down -15.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $1,471,508.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://miggles.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mr Miggles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mr Miggles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mr Miggles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

