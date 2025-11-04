Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.99, Zacks reports. Matson had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Matson Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Matson stock opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Matson has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $169.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average is $105.97.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $114,777.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,703.54. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Matson by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Matson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Matson by 24.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MATX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matson

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.