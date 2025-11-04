Mastercard (NYSE:MA) & Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Critical Review

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mastercard and Freightos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 3 23 4 3.03 Freightos 1 0 0 0 1.00

Mastercard currently has a consensus price target of $647.89, indicating a potential upside of 19.09%. Given Mastercard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Freightos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

97.3% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mastercard and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 44.93% 200.01% 29.26% Freightos -78.58% -39.01% -28.32%

Risk and Volatility

Mastercard has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freightos has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and Freightos”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $31.47 billion 15.63 $12.87 billion $15.64 34.79 Freightos $27.16 million 6.79 -$22.49 million ($0.44) -8.43

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos. Freightos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mastercard beats Freightos on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides solutions that enable businesses or governments to make payments to businesses, including Virtual Card Number, which is generated dynamically from a physical card and leverages the credit limit of the funding account; a platform to optimize supplier payment enablement campaigns for financial institutions; and treasury intelligence platform that offers corporations with recommendations to enhance working capital performance and accelerate spend on cards. In addition, the company offers Mastercard Send, which partners with digital messaging and payment platforms to enable consumers to send money directly within applications to other consumers; and Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables a range of payment flows through a distribution network with a single point of access to send and receive money globally through various channels, including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payouts. Further, it provides cyber and intelligence solutions; insights and analytics, consulting, marketing, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants; and open banking and digital identity services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus name. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, it provides digital customs brokerage services. The company is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

