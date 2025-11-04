Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.06.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

