MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $156.17 and last traded at $159.16, with a volume of 680855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.06.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays cut their target price on MarketAxess from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.58.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.89.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The business had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,642.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total value of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $6,327,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 20.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

