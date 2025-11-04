Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 69,131 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,131 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,529,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,623,000 after buying an additional 83,889 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 27,747.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,590 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,133,000 after purchasing an additional 313,133 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,306,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

