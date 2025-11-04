Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

