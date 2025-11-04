Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $879,000 Investment in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,579 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 203.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.4%

HUBS opened at $493.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,147.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.34 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,138,500. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,000. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 50,863 shares of company stock valued at $24,641,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

