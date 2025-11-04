Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SW. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter worth $1,051,299,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the second quarter valued at about $196,095,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 74.8% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 10,114,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,100,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,689,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,358,000 after purchasing an additional 788,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE SW opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.09. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.40%.The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

