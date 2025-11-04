Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 433.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everest Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,577,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,328,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,832,000 after purchasing an additional 350,019 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Everest Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 696,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 682,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,911,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Everest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.36.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG opened at $313.44 on Tuesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $392.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.80 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 11,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,983,023.58. This trade represents a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Levine bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,150.24. This trade represents a 294.40% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

