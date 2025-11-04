Machina Capital S.A.S. Boosts Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,705 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 697.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of CNH opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.51. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Read Our Latest Report on CNH Industrial

Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $153,755.63. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,940 shares in the company, valued at $187,198.20. This represents a 45.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.