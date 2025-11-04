Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ZTS opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.34 and a 1 year high of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.