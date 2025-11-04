Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Position in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,216.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 9.67%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

In related news, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $1,932,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,441.28. This trade represents a 47.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alf Melin sold 113,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $4,392,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,310,415.40. This trade represents a 32.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,603 shares of company stock worth $33,832,588. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTI. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

