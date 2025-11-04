Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 5,060 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 514.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $237.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 110.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.76 and a 200-day moving average of $238.15. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,129.44. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total value of $547,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,246,461.99. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

