Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) versus Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Critical Analysis

Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Green Dot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Loomis alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Loomis and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loomis 5.73% 13.56% 4.52% Green Dot -1.24% 9.93% 1.66%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Loomis has a beta of -1.54, meaning that its share price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Dot has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Loomis and Green Dot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loomis 0 0 0 0 0.00 Green Dot 2 2 2 1 2.29

Green Dot has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.68%. Given Green Dot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Loomis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loomis and Green Dot”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loomis $2.88 billion 1.07 $155.24 million $2.61 16.43 Green Dot $1.72 billion 0.37 -$26.70 million ($0.44) -26.30

Loomis has higher revenue and earnings than Green Dot. Green Dot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loomis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Loomis beats Green Dot on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loomis

(Get Free Report)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives. It serves financial institutions, banks, retailers, commercial enterprises, and other customers, as well as public sector in Sweden, the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It offers money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.