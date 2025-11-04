Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Update

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 885,400 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 1,202,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Further Reading

