Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $182.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.57.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $197.85 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $122.80 and a 12 month high of $207.84. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.92.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.54. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

