Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 20114787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -42.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 89.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 90,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 42,758 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 39.8% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 878,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,872 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

