Key Financial Inc Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Key Financial Inc lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after buying an additional 75,184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,052,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IJK stock opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.93.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.