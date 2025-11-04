KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $16.2780, with a volume of 1492005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

A number of research firms have commented on BEKE. Barclays reduced their target price on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on KE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 599.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KE by 145.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

