John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%
NYSE:HPI opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $18.39.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
