John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:HPI opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $18.39.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.