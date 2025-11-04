Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.3333.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $170.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 408,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,640. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,525,280 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 754.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $138.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

