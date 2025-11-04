J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,261.60. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.8%

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $131.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.28. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. Extra Space Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $175.57.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 28.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.