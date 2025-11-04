Islamic Coin (ISLM) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Islamic Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Islamic Coin has a total market cap of $36.45 million and $121.88 thousand worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Islamic Coin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Islamic Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,805.25 or 0.99634772 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,638.91 or 0.99518355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Islamic Coin Coin Profile

Islamic Coin was first traded on October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,240,074,315 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,458,886 coins. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. Islamic Coin’s official website is islamiccoin.net. The official message board for Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin.

Islamic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ISLM (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. ISLM has a current supply of 20,240,074,314.850403 with 2,186,458,886.06435 in circulation. The last known price of ISLM is 0.01670552 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $117,829.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Islamic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Islamic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Islamic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Islamic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Islamic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.