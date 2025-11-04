iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,763 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $47,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,899,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,984 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,872,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,115 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after purchasing an additional 569,914 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,034,000 after purchasing an additional 418,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $97.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.