iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.71 and last traded at $117.8670, with a volume of 184215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.97.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,830.8% in the second quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $278,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

