iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Down 31.5% in October

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,400 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 37,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average is $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

