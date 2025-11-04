Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,024 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,556,000 after buying an additional 653,201 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 182,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 32,777 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $226.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Activity

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus purchased 30,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $524,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 297,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,878.87. This represents a 11.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 20,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $346,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,127,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,531,239.27. This trade represents a 1.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,967 shares of company stock valued at $557,406 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

