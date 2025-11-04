Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading 25% Higher – Time to Buy?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 297,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 91,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Inomin Mines Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 4.65.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

