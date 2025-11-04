ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) were down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.20 and last traded at GBX 10.40. Approximately 3,594,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 8,206,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.60.
ImmuPharma Trading Down 3.8%
The company has a market cap of £50.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.11.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. Analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
