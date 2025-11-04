ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) were down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.20 and last traded at GBX 10.40. Approximately 3,594,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 8,206,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.60.

ImmuPharma Trading Down 3.8%

The company has a market cap of £50.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.11.

Get ImmuPharma alerts:

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. Analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.