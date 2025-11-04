Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 3012762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Several research firms recently commented on IMNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. Analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 1,115.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,413,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after buying an additional 3,132,900 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 37.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after buying an additional 2,054,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 43.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after buying an additional 1,303,753 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Immunome by 69.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,657,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 676,804 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the first quarter worth about $4,109,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

