iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 129.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 69.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,873.44. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,030.12. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $2,970,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.68.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

