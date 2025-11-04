iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in M&T Bank by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in M&T Bank by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $182.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. M&T Bank Corporation has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered M&T Bank from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total value of $2,996,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,448.14. The trade was a 45.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

See Also

