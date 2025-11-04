Huntington National Bank Purchases 9,344 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $38,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194,941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,613,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,961 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $178,925,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,204,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.96.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

