Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $65,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 141.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 11,200.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.7%

ATO stock opened at $172.92 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $136.05 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.