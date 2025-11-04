Huntington National Bank Has $31.86 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after buying an additional 1,189,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,632 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,994,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,158 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.79.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

