Huntington National Bank Has $16.20 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,625 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $16,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.59%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

