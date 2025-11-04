Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 611,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,896 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $119,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $208.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.73 and a 200 day moving average of $197.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $211.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

