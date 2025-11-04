Huntington National Bank Buys 50,288 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,288 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $81,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.77, for a total transaction of $2,643,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 770,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,394,019.12. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 102,690 shares of company stock worth $50,897,821 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $551.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.22. The company has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $295.08 and a fifty-two week high of $555.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.78.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

