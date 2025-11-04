Huntington National Bank Buys 15,950 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $28,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,960. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,399.84. This trade represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $131.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.0%

WEC opened at $110.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $118.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

