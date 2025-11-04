Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes $618,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,895,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.68, for a total value of $23,354,720.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,051,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,281,135.04. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 111,155 shares of company stock worth $24,998,080 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $221.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.52. The company has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.