Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $899,139,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $72,895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,501,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,339,000 after purchasing an additional 560,980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,169,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,540,000 after buying an additional 465,028 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 952,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,595,000 after buying an additional 323,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,488.43. The trade was a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Weiss Ratings cut Brown & Brown from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.