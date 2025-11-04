Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,360.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,575,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,254 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,406,000 after acquiring an additional 920,618 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,779,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,795,000 after acquiring an additional 865,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,643,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,056,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,251,745.32. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

