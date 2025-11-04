Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,225 Symbotic Inc. $SYM

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,168.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.The company had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Millennium Gst Non-Exempt Rbc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $10,219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $199,712.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,816.52. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,759 shares of company stock valued at $21,910,798. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Northcoast Research set a $65.00 price target on shares of Symbotic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

