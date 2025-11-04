Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,730 Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGCB. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $26.91.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile
The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Core Bond ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.