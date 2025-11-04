Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,730 Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGCB. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

