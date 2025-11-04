Head-To-Head Analysis: Ascendant Solutions (OTCMKTS:MYDP) and Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Ascendant Solutions (OTCMKTS:MYDP – Get Free Report) and Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ascendant Solutions and Organon & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendant Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Organon & Co. 2 2 1 1 2.17

Organon & Co. has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.12%. Given Organon & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Organon & Co. is more favorable than Ascendant Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendant Solutions N/A N/A N/A Organon & Co. 11.15% 163.88% 6.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascendant Solutions and Organon & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ascendant Solutions and Organon & Co.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendant Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Organon & Co. $6.28 billion 0.28 $864.00 million $2.69 2.49

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendant Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Organon & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Ascendant Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Organon & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Organon & Co. beats Ascendant Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascendant Solutions

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing community based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States. Its flagship store is Dougherty's Pharmacy, a turn-key multi-service pharmacy located in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Ascendant Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. in May 2017. Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

