Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $57.95, with a volume of 238453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIB. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Cibest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Grupo Cibest Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17.

Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Grupo Cibest had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Cibest by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 0.9% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 105,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest during the third quarter worth about $230,000.

Grupo Cibest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

